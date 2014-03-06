BT

InfoQ Homepage Presentations C++: The Good Parts

Live Webinar and Q&A: The Power of a Centralised Identity Strategy (OCT 15), Sponsored by Auth0

C++: The Good Parts

Bookmarks
41:32

Summary

Jordan DeLong overviews the past, current and near future "good parts" of C++'s functional side through the colored lens of his biases.

Bio

Jordan DeLong is a software engineer at Facebook. He's contributed to a variety of parts of the codebase, including Facebook's open source C++ library (folly), and the search backend. These days he works on HHVM, with the aim of making PHP a better, faster language.

About the conference

Software is Changing the World. QCon empowers software development by facilitating the spread of knowledge and innovation in the developer community. A practitioner-driven conference, QCon is designed for technical team leads, architects, engineering directors, and project managers who influence innovation in their teams.

Recorded at:

Mar 06, 2014

This content is in the QCon topic

Related Topics:

Hello stranger!

You need to Register an InfoQ account or or login to post comments. But there's so much more behind being registered.

Get the most out of the InfoQ experience.

Allowed html: a,b,br,blockquote,i,li,pre,u,ul,p

Community comments

  • Just kidding again

    by Olivier M /

    Your message is awaiting moderation. Thank you for participating in the discussion.

    C++ the Good Parts: MP3 only, no slides.

    Back to top

Allowed html: a,b,br,blockquote,i,li,pre,u,ul,p

Allowed html: a,b,br,blockquote,i,li,pre,u,ul,p

BT

Is your profile up-to-date? Please take a moment to review and update.

Note: If updating/changing your email, a validation request will be sent

Company name:
Company role:
Company size:
Country/Zone:
State/Province/Region:
You will be sent an email to validate the new email address. This pop-up will close itself in a few moments.