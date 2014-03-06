InfoQ Homepage Presentations C++: The Good Parts
C++: The Good Parts
Summary
Jordan DeLong overviews the past, current and near future "good parts" of C++'s functional side through the colored lens of his biases.
Bio
Jordan DeLong is a software engineer at Facebook. He's contributed to a variety of parts of the codebase, including Facebook's open source C++ library (folly), and the search backend. These days he works on HHVM, with the aim of making PHP a better, faster language.
