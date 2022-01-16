BT

Facilitating the spread of knowledge and innovation in professional software development

Contribute
News Articles Presentations Podcasts Guides

Topics

Choose your language

InfoQ live February
InfoQ Live February

How do traditional security approaches scale in Cloud Native architectures? Register Now!

 QCon London Software Conference
QCon London Software Conference

Learn from practitioners driving innovation and change in software. Attend in-person on April 4-6, 2022.

 QCon Plus May
QCon Plus May

Uncover emerging trends and practices from software leaders. Attend online on May 10-20, 2022.

 The Software Architects’ Newsletter
The Software Architects' Newsletter

Your monthly guide to all the topics, technologies and techniques that every professional needs to know about. Subscribe for free.

InfoQ Homepage News Linux to Adopt New Multi-Generation LRU Page Reclaim Policy

Development
Developer Workshop: Module 2 - CI/CD Pipelines - Watch Now

Linux to Adopt New Multi-Generation LRU Page Reclaim Policy

Bookmarks

Jan 16, 2022 3 min read

Based on observed behaviour on Android and Chrome OS, Google began working on a new page reclamation strategy for its Linux-based OSes aimed to improve how the virtual memory subsystem reclaims unused memory pages. More recent work shows the new MGLRU policy can benefit server environments, too.

Google's research on how the Linux kernel managed memory overcommit originated from analysis of both servers equipped with hundreds of gigabytes of memory as well as personal and mobile devices. In both cases, a Google engineer came to the conclusion that:

The current page reclaim is too expensive in terms of CPU usage and often making poor choices about what to evict. We would like to offer a performant, versatile and straightforward augment.

Two tenets of the current LRU-like implementation of page replacement in the Linux kernel fell under their scrutiny: classifying pages into active and inactive lists, and scanning those lists incrementally to find candidates for eviction, which lead to a number of inefficiencies, according to Google engineers.

In particular, incremental scans using rmap resulted in high CPU usage and reduced performance in memory pressure situations, since it requires to scan many pages to find enough pages to reclaim. On the other hand, reasoning in terms of active and inactive pages did not appear to be useful for job scheduling in server environments and led to biased page eviction on Android and Chrome OS with negative impact on UI rendering.

The new policy, MGLRU, leverages instead the notion of generation numbers to move beyond the active/inactive distinction, and replaces incremental scans with differential scans via page tables. Roughly, this means pages are grouped into generations, with each generation being comprised of all pages referenced since the previous generation. Generations are discovered using differential scan. Older generations are marked evictable and are eventually evicted through a process of aging that keeps into account whether a page has been used since the last scan.

The cost of each differential scan is roughly proportional to the number of referenced pages it discovers. Unless address spaces are extremely sparse, page tables usually have better memory locality than the rmap.

According to Google's initial benchmarks, based on MGLRU roll-out to tens of millions of Chrome OS users and about a million Android users, the new policy led to 59% fewer OOM kills on Chrome OS and 18% fewer on Android, along with the improvements of other UX metrics.

Since the initial patch, submitted in March 2021, Google engineers have kept working on MGLRU to improve its performance and extend it to additional architectures. The latest patch, submitted in the first days of 2022, includes benchmarks for the most popular open-source memory-hungry applications, such as Apache Hadoop, Memcached, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, and others.

An independent lab evaluated MGLRU with the most widely used benchmark suites for the above applications. They posted 960 data points along with kernel metrics and perf profiles collected over more than 500 hours of total benchmark time. Their final reports show that, with 95% confidence intervals (CIs), the above applications all performed significantly better for at least part of their benchmark matrices.

Linus Torvalds endorsed Google's engineers' work on MGLRU by observing:

So I personally think this is worth going with, partly simply due to the reported improvements that have been measured. But also to a large extent because the whole notion of doing multi-generational LRU isn't exactly some wackadoodle crazy thing. We already do active vs inactive, the whole multi-generational thing just doesn't seem to be so "far out".

While the outlook is positive, it is not clear yet whether MGLRU will make it into 5.17 or some later version, though. InfoQ will keep reporting on progress on this new Linux feature as more details become available.

About the Author

Sergio De Simone

Show moreShow less

Rate this Article

Adoption
Style

This content is in the Cloud topic

Related Topics:

Hello stranger!

You need to Register an InfoQ account or or login to post comments. But there's so much more behind being registered.

Get the most out of the InfoQ experience.

Allowed html: a,b,br,blockquote,i,li,pre,u,ul,p

Community comments

Allowed html: a,b,br,blockquote,i,li,pre,u,ul,p

Allowed html: a,b,br,blockquote,i,li,pre,u,ul,p

BT